Bank of America weighed in on the decision by Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to invest heavily in the Burger King business.

Analyst Sara Senatore noted that Burger King has lagged consistently behind chained fast food hamburger restaurant over the last few years even during quarters of significant menu innovation or menu news. However, the $200M spent to remodel 800 stores is not anticipated to close the gap with the Wendy’s (WEN) and McDonald’s (MCD) systems.

"As of 1Q22, only about a third of BK US stores were remodeled, compared to 72% of Wendy’s stores and 90%+ of McDonald’s. The conventional wisdom holds that at least half of a system needs to be remodeled before the impact on customer perception is felt. The average remodel $ per store of $250K is also lower than costs per store for MCD ($750K) and WEN ($330K avg). Although franchisees will likely co-invest, there is risk that the impact will be muted."

BofA kept an Underperform rating on QSR.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Evercore ISI was more positive on the QSR strategy. Analyst David Palmer and team think giving up one year of cash flows to fix the brand is the right move.

"Since 2018, Burger King US EBITDA has remained stagnant at an estimated ~$400M as AUV has increased by 5% while net units have decreased by 5%. This compares with McDonald’s US AUV up 30% over the same period and Wendy’s AUV up 20%. Despite these investments, QSR still trades at 17x our 2023 FCF estimate vs. MCD and YUM at nearly 25x."

Evercore has an Outperform rating on QSR and price target of $400.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on QSR flipped to Hold from Buy in July.

