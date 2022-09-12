Rivian Automotive is viewed positively at Wedbush for its 'smart strategic' move in Europe

Wedbush Securities called Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) deal with Mercedes-Benz Vans a big step forward in its Europe strategy.

"We view this as a smart strategic move by Rivian to penetrate Europe while ramping production of the EDV platform to meet its long-term growth and profitability targets," wrote analyst Dan Ives on the big announcement.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is now seen as positioned well to navigate near-term supply chain headwinds with the production arm added in Europe, while also expanding its brand to international customers. The strategic move also comes with the electric delivery van market in Europe relatively untapped.

RIVN is said to have a competitive advantage versus the competition due to its financial backing from AMZN and its flagship 100k vehicle commercial delivery contract. In contrast, international competitors are observed to be mainly pre-revenue companies struggling to ramp up production.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on RIVN and price target of $45 with 2023 seen as an inflection point for the EV pickup market as a whole.

