Akoustis Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26 misses by $0.05, revenue of $5.2M misses by $0.98M
- Akoustis Technologies press release (NASDAQ:AKTS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $5.2M (+140.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.98M.
- Ramp in XBAW Filter Revenue Expected to Continue in the Current Q1 FY23 with a Greater Than 200% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase
- Akoustis Now has Twelve Customers in Production with Finished XBAW Filter Products
- Customer Activity Remains Robust with Expanding Design Win Pipeline in 5G Mobile, Wi-Fi CPE, 5G Infrastructure, Automotive, Timing Control and Other Markets
- Akoustis Is Ideally Positioned to Expand Its Chip Manufacturing in Upstate New York, USA and Benefit from the Recently Passed CHIPS and Science Act of 2022
