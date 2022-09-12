AstraZeneca Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo shows survival benefit in lung cancer in 4-year data

Sep. 12, 2022 7:17 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Announces Deal With AstraZeneca To Supply Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

Lisa Maree Williams

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said ~4 years of follow-up data from a phase 3 trial suggested that a limited five cycles of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus four cycles of chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) by 25% compared to chemotherapy alone as initial treatment of patients with stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Additional analyses from the phase 3 trial, dubbed POSEIDON, continued to show a trend for OS improvement with this combination in patients with STK11, KEAP1 and KRAS-mutated NSCLC, and in patients whose tumors were PD-L1-negative (less than 1% tumor cell expression), the company said in a Sept. 11 press release.

Updated median OS was 14 months for the combination therapy, compared to 11.7 months for chemotherapy alone. An estimated 25% of patients treated with the combination were alive at three years, compared to 13.6% for those treated with chemotherapy alone, AstraZeneca added.

The company noted that a 32% improvement in OS compared to chemotherapy alone was reported for patients with non-squamous histology, with an updated median OS of 17.2 months for the combination versus 13.1 months for chemotherapy.

Serious treatment-related adverse events (AEs) of any grade occurred in 27.6% of patients in the combination group, versus 17.7% in the standalone chemotherapy group.

AstraZeneca said treatment-related AEs leading to death occurred in 3.3% of patients in the combination arm versus 2.4% in the chemotherapy group.

AZN +1.31% to $61.65 premarket Sept. 12

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.