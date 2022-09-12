Kraken Robotics qualified to sell directly to Government of Canada under pathway to commercialization program
- Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF) notifies that after successful completion of an Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Testing Stream contract with the Royal Canadian Navy earlier this year, Kraken has been among the first Canadian companies qualified to sell its innovation directly to the Government of Canada without further competition.
- The qualification for Kraken’s OceanVision solution is under Canada’s new Pathway to Commercialization framework initiated by ISC.
- OceanVision provides online and offline data analysis capabilities, enabling users to leverage Kraken’s extensive experience in image processing, target detection, and bottom classification.
- Per the terms, direct purchases can be up to $8M per contract and are available to all government departments.
