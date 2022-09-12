Twitter falls as social network says latest Musk letter to void the deal is 'invalid'

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares fell on Monday even as the company's lawyers said that the latest filing from Elon Musk looking to terminate the deal is "invalid."

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter's (TWTR) legal team said the company had not breached its "representations or obligations" under its merger agreement.

"As was the case with each of your prior purported terminations, the Musk Parties third purported termination is invalid for the independent reason that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties continue to knowingly, intentionally, willfully, and materially breach the Agreement," the filing stated.

"Twitter will continue to pursue its right to specifically enforce all of the Musk Parties obligations under the Agreement," the filing added.

Twitter (TWTR) shares fell 1% to $41.76 in premarket trading.

On Friday, Musk's legal team argued that the company's $7M payment to a whistleblower was an additional cause to cancel the deal.

In the amended ownership notice, which Musk reported to have a 9.6% stake in the social network, the argument was made that Twitter's (TWTR) payment to Peiter Zatko was cause to terminate the deal, which would see Musk pay $54.20 per share in cash for control of the social network.

The world's richest man, with a net worth of some $270B, agreed in April to take control of the social network, but has since tried to back out of the deal.

The dispute is slated to go to the Delaware Chancery Court next month, where the two sides will argue over the matter before a judge.

Last week, former Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger said the media conglomerate discovered that a lot of Twitter (TWTR) users were "not real" as Disney looked into buying the social network in 2016.