Churchill Downs and FanDuel are on watch after striking key deal

Jefferies called the horse racing partnership struck by Churchill Down (NASDAQ:CHDN) with FanDuel the deal the firm has been waiting for. Analyst David Katz and team thinks the deal provides CHDN with positives at little cost.

"It aligns CHDN with the market leading digital player in the US and provides a range of fee streams on its existing assets, with the only prospective negative being potential cannibalization of existing TwinSpires, which Mgt. expects to be modest."

Of note, the agreement also includes non-exclusive Kentucky Derby sponsorship rights for FanDuel (owned by Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY)), which will customers to place pari-mutuel wager on races owned or controlled by CHDN. Each wager on CHDN owned content, will generate customary content fees for the company. In addition, FanDuel will also be able to broadcast certain races on FanDuel TV.

Jefferies has a Buy rating on CHDN and price target of $285 to rep 40% upside potential.

For itsp art, FanDuel CEO Amy Howe called the launch of FanDuel TV last week and the upcoming integration of premier racing content into its market-leading sports book an inflection point in the company's ability to offer customers a seamless wagering experience with a single wallet.

Shares of Churchill Downs (CHDN) are in an upswing in September with a gain of almost 9%.