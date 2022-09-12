Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares rose sharply in Monday’s premarket after Piper Sandler moved its rating to a Buy-equivalent and implied about 100% upside for shares.

“Before we get to the punchline, please note that yes, we are aware that used vehicle prices are falling. We know that rising interest rates are a risk, and we know that bankruptcy is a real possibility,” the upgrade note acknowledged. “But CVNA is now 1/10th as valuable as it was 12 months ago, and after running a detailed sensitivity analysis, we think many realistic scenarios suggest that CVNA is grossly undervalued.”

While the analysts advised that Carvana could “easily continue falling” in the near term, the prospect of “so much potential upside” outweighs the risk in their view. To be sure, the team cut their price target to $73 from a prior $98 alongside the upgrade to “Overweight” from “Neutral”. The new price target still implies that shares could nearly double from its closing price of $36.62 on Friday.

“We think investors should consider owning at least some CVNA,” the note concluded.

Shares rose 6.25% in premarket trading on Monday, adding to an over 7% gain on Friday. Still, Carvana (CVNA) remains significantly below its 52-week high of $345.98.

