Newfold Digital to acquire MarkMonitor from Clarivate for $302.5M

Sep. 12, 2022 7:32 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT), CLVT.PABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) notifies that Newfold Digital, a leading web and commerce technology provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Siris Capital Group, LLC to purchase MarkMonitor, an industry-leading enterprise-level provider of domain management solutions from Clarivate.
  • Per the terms, Clarivate will receive cash proceeds of ~$302.5M.
  • The move to strengthen Newfold Digital's enterprise domain management capabilities.
  • Clarivate focusing on enabling corporations and law firms to innovate faster and unlock the true value of IP across patents, trademarks and copyright.
  • The deal will make MarkMonitor a natural extension of Newfold's portfolio of web technology brands.
  • The MarkMonitor team, led by Head of Domain Management Stu Homan, will join Newfold.
  • The deal is expected to close in late 2022.

