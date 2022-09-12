Newfold Digital to acquire MarkMonitor from Clarivate for $302.5M
Sep. 12, 2022 7:32 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT), CLVT.PABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) notifies that Newfold Digital, a leading web and commerce technology provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Siris Capital Group, LLC to purchase MarkMonitor, an industry-leading enterprise-level provider of domain management solutions from Clarivate.
- Per the terms, Clarivate will receive cash proceeds of ~$302.5M.
- The move to strengthen Newfold Digital's enterprise domain management capabilities.
- Clarivate focusing on enabling corporations and law firms to innovate faster and unlock the true value of IP across patents, trademarks and copyright.
- The deal will make MarkMonitor a natural extension of Newfold's portfolio of web technology brands.
- The MarkMonitor team, led by Head of Domain Management Stu Homan, will join Newfold.
- The deal is expected to close in late 2022.
