Abcam ADS Non-GAAP EPS of 14.00p, revenue of £185.2M
Sep. 12, 2022 7:43 AM ETAbcam plc (ABCM), ABCZF, ABCZYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Abcam ADS press release (NASDAQ:ABCM): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of 14.00p.
- Revenue of £185.2M (+23.3% Y/Y).
- "For the full year ending December 2022, we currently estimate total revenue to increase ~20% CER including the impact from the acquisition of BioVision, with organic CER growth of mid-teens.
- We expect the contribution from the sale of higher margin in-house products and the full year effect of BioVision to contribute to a continuing increase in adjusted operating margins.
- "We remain committed to generating revenue of £450 – 525m for the year ending 31 December 2024 (calculated at the average exchange rates for the 12 months ended June 2021)."
