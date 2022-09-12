The shares of oncology-focused Ideaya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) added ~8% in the pre-market trading Monday after the company said its solid tumor candidate darovasertib with cancer therapy crizotinib led to tumor shrinkage in 89% in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM).

Announcing interim results from its Phase 2 clinical trial as of Jun. 26 data cut-off, IDYA said that tumor size of 31 of 35 (89%) of any-line MUM patients had declined.

Other key findings include 83% Disease Control Rate (DCR) in any line MUM, with 29 of 35 evaluable patients indicating stable disease or better as measured by target lesion size reduction.

In addition, 4 of 8 evaluable patients with First Line MUM had a confirmed partial response indicating 50% Overall Response Rate (ORR), and 11 of 35 evaluable patients with Any Line MUM had a confirmed partial response implying 31% ORR.

Meanwhile, Median Progression Free Survival (PFS) stood at ~5 months in evaluable Any-Line MUM patients. For evaluable First-Line patients, the median PFS didn’t reach at more than five months.

According to the company, historically, Median PFS and ORR for MUM have stood at ~2 – 3 months and ~0% – 5% after other treatments.

Read: IDYA shares crashed last month on the news that GSK (GSK) waived its exclusive license to further develop and commercialize experimental cancer therapy IDE397.