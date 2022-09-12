bluebird bio' chief strategy and financial officer to depart
Sep. 12, 2022 7:50 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Jason Cole, chief strategy and financial officer of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), plans to leave the firm, effective Oct 14, 2022, to pursue new career opportunities.
- Mr. Cole spent 8.5 years at bluebird, serving in multiple roles including general counsel/chief legal officer, chief operating & legal officer and chief business officer. He took the chief strategy and financial officer role in Mar 2022, leading changes to stabilize the firm's financial position and strengthen its balance sheet.
- bluebird (BLUE) has initiated an external search for its next CFO. In the meantime, Katherine Breedis, an experienced business and financial executive from Danforth Advisors, is expected to serve as interim CFO.
- Cole is expected to continue to consult with the company on corporate strategy through April 2023.
Comments