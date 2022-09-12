Adagio Therapeutics changes name to Invivyd, generates COVID-19 antibodies

Concept of a new oral antiviral therapeutic treatment for Covid-19 virus

  • Biopharmaceutical company Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGIchanged its name to Invivyd.
  • The company will begin trading under the new ticker symbol IVVD on the Nasdaq Global Market from Sep. 13.
  • The new name considers the company's strategy associated with the development and commercialization of antibodies.
  • The company has also adopted a new logo and refreshed its corporate website.
  • Additionally, ADGI said it has generated multiple next-generation candidate antibodies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The antibodies include two molecules designated for near-term clinical development in combination as NVD200.
  • NVD200 is expected to enter the clinic in Q1 2023.
