Operations at Equinox Gold's Los Filos Mine resume
Sep. 12, 2022 7:59 AM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX), EQX:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Operations at Equinox Gold's (NYSE:EQX) Los Filos Mine in Mexico has resumed following an initial meeting with Mezcala community leaders.
- Mining activities at mine were temporarily suspended as the result of an illegal blockade by members of the Mezcala community, the Canadian mining company reported on Thursday.
- The blockade was remobed after initial talks, with the operations resuming on Sep 10.
- The company will continue to engage with Mezcala and other community leaders to strengthen relationships and foster long-term, stable operations at the mine.
- EQX shares have gained ~5% pre-market
