  • Operations at Equinox Gold's (NYSE:EQX) Los Filos Mine in Mexico has resumed following an initial meeting with Mezcala community leaders.
  • Mining activities at mine were temporarily suspended as the result of an illegal blockade by members of the Mezcala community, the Canadian mining company reported on Thursday.
  • The blockade was remobed after initial talks, with the operations resuming on Sep 10.
  • The company will continue to engage with Mezcala and other community leaders to strengthen relationships and foster long-term, stable operations at the mine.
  • EQX shares have gained ~5% pre-market

