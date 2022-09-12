Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) both gained ground during Monday’s premarket trading session as the two companies received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on specific treatments. Also in the green are shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) as the stock climbed more than 10% in early trading.

In reverse shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have dipped lower as the firm stated that Elon Musk’s latest letter to void its purchase deal is “invalid.”

Gainers

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) moved higher on Monday by 7.3% as the multinational pharmaceutical company received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Sotyktu (deucravacitinib). The oral treatment intends to help treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) jumped 18.1% as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Rolvedon injection. The injection’s intended use is to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (abnormally low count of a type of neutrophils).

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) popped 15% as treatment results reinforce potential of Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment option in a broad population of patients with ovarian cancer irrespective of molecular characteristics.

Decliner

Social media giant Twitter (TWTR) watched its shares slide by 1.1% in early market trading even as the organization's lawyers stated that the latest filing from Elon Musk looking to terminate the deal is "invalid." In a filing with the SEC, TWTR’s legal team said that the company had not breached its "representations or obligations" under its merger agreement.

