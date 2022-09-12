CNX Resources to raise $500M in senior notes ahead of cash tender offer
Sep. 12, 2022 8:04 AM ETCNX Resources Corporation (CNX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) announced Monday a private offering to issue $500M of senior notes due 2031.
- With these proceeds, the natural gas producer intends to repurchase up to $350M of its outstanding 7.250% senior notes due 2027 in the cash tender offer, announced separately.
- Tender offer is set to expire at 5:00 PM ET on Oct. 7, 2022.
- The company said the remaining of proceeds will be user to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.
- Stock is up 0.5% in pre-market trading.
Comments