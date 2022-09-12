No bottom for the S&P yet - Deutsche Bank Survey

The bears are making noise in the latest Deutsche Bank survey.

Just 9% of respondents think the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) has hit its lows for the cycle. The majority, 58%, think those lows will come in 2023 or beyond, while 33% think they will arrive before this year is out, Jim Reid, head of thematic research, noted in his September "Back to School" survey.

More people think the S&P will see 3,300 (74% vs. 72% in June) before it sees 4,500 (26% vs. 28% in June).

"Respondents were slightly more optimistic on US growth since our last survey in June," Reid said. "2022 recession risks have fallen (20% to 10%) but nearly 80% of you believe the next US recession is coming in 2023."

"Since we last asked in April, more people now think Fed are on the right tracks policy wise," he added. "ECB is still seen likely to be too dovish in spite of a big increase in market pricing since we last asked. Worries are increasing that the BoE will be too dovish given UK CPI."

Looking to rates, 73% of those surveyed think the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) (TBT) (TLT) will hit 5% before it hits 1%.

BTIG's Jonathan Krinsky outlined his concerns about the broader market in the second half of this month.