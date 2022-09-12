Alnylam to offer $900M convertible senior notes
Sep. 12, 2022 8:11 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), a biotech focused on RNAi therapeutics, trended lower in the pre-market trading Monday after the company announced the start of a private offering of $900M of senior convertible notes due 2027.
- The initial purchasers will be eligible for an option to buy an additional $135M of the notes, ALNY said, adding that the offering is subject to market and other closing conditions.
- The interest rate, initial conversion rate, and other terms of the notes will be set at the pricing of the offering.
- The notes will be redeemable for cash on or after September 20, 2025, if the last-reported price of ALNY stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a particular period.
- In connection with the offering, the company intends to form privately negotiated capped call transactions with option counterparties.
- The intentions of the offering include raising funds for capped call transactions and repayment of debt and interest.
- With its Q2 2022, ALNY posted $575.6M in cash and cash equivalents in July.
