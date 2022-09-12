Faraday Future rallies again as activist battle heats up

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) jumped another 10% in premarket trading on Monday after a 22% pop on Friday.

The electric vehicle maker disclosed that a group of top shareholders sent a notice to the company in which a demand was issued for the removal of executive chair Sue Swenson and board member Brian Krolicki.

Swenson has been accused by the group of leading the company into a bankruptcy and restructuring path. The letter said the board should refrain from taking any action which would require the votes of Ms. Swenson and Mr. Krolicki, and the shareholder group will seek to hold them personally liable for any damages to the company or its stockholders resulting from such actions.

FFIE was swapping hands at $1.22 early on Monday after sliding to an all-time low of $0.88 last week.