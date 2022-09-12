SL Green Realty announces sales of commercial condominium for $300.4M
Sep. 12, 2022 8:14 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), SLG.PIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has entered into an pact to sell 414,317 square feet of vacant office leasehold condominium units at 885 Third Avenue, better known as “The Lipstick Building” to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for total consideration of $300.4M.
- The space will be utilized by MSK, one of the nation’s leading cancer care centers, for academic and research administrative offices.
- SL Green will retain the remaining 218,796 square feet of the building, which is currently 91.7% leased.
- With the move, SL Green has commenced a comprehensive repositioning program to bring state-of-the-art amenities and infrastructure to the building.
- The sale is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Comments