urban-gro announces new stock repurchase program
Sep. 12, 2022 8:19 AM ETurban-gro, Inc. (UGRO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $2M of its common stock.
- The new repurchase program succeeds its prior $8.5M stock repurchase program that has since been completed.
- Under the new authorization, the Co. may purchase shares of the common stock from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions.
- "Our balance sheet is in a strong position with approximately $2.00 per share in net cash as of June 30, 2022, which is providing us the flexibility to put a new authorization in place and continue pursuing our diversified growth initiatives." said Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO.
- UGRO shares +3.98% premarket to $3.40.
