urban-gro announces new stock repurchase program

Sep. 12, 2022 8:19 AM ETurban-gro, Inc. (UGRO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $2M of its common stock.
  • The new repurchase program succeeds its prior $8.5M stock repurchase program that has since been completed.
  • Under the new authorization, the Co. may purchase shares of the common stock from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions.
  • "Our balance sheet is in a strong position with approximately $2.00 per share in net cash as of June 30, 2022, which is providing us the flexibility to put a new authorization in place and continue pursuing our diversified growth initiatives." said Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO.
  • UGRO shares +3.98% premarket to $3.40.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.