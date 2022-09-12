Zynga acquires Israel-based mobile growth platform Storemaven at terms undisclosed
Sep. 12, 2022 8:23 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zynga, a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), has announced the acquisition of mobile growth and App Store Optimization (ASO) technologies firm Storemaven, based in Israel.
- The company told it has completed the purchase in line with its investment in publishing technology as Storemaven's mobile technologies will be integrated with Zynga’s global portfolio and Chartboost’s advertising platform.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- "With our acquisition of Storemaven, we gain additional, unmatched technologies and expertise to expand Zynga’s publishing platform and to solidify our leading position in the marketplace," said Alex Tremblay, Executive Vice President, and Chief Data Officer at Zynga.
- Storemaven was founded in 2015 and is led by CEO Gad Maor, President Adam Rakib, and CPO Eldad Abel.
- Earlier: Take-Two releases sports flagship 'NBA 2K23'
Comments (1)