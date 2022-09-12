SL Green Realty announces acquisition of 245 Park Avenue

Sep. 12, 2022 8:24 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), SLG.PIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has acquired 245 Park Avenue.
  • The 1.8M-square-foot, 44-story, Class A office property with a prime Park Avenue location strengthens the company’s premier portfolio in the Grand Central/Park Avenue submarket.
  • The company previously had a preferred equity investment in the property.
  • SL Green will immediately embark on repositioning the asset, focusing on improvements to both the Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue lobbies, the Park Avenue plaza, retail storefronts, and numerous infrastructure upgrades.
  • The redevelopment will also include an expansion of SL Green’s premier amenity program.
  • In addition, the company continues to pursue collection of its $185M arbitration award from an affiliate of the asset’s former owner, both part of the HNA Group.
  • The property continues to be subject to the in-place mortgage and mezzanine loans totaling $1.768B, which mature in June 2027 and have a combined fixed rate of 4.30%, on existing terms.

