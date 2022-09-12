Topaz Energy announces $265.3M acquisition, dividend increase

Sep. 12, 2022

  • Topaz Energy (OTCPK:TPZEF) (TPZ: CA) entered into a definitive agreement with the Canadian oil producer Deltastream Energy for the purchase of a newly created 5% gross overriding royalty on all current and future oil production from Deltastream's entire Clearwater acreage in Alberta.
  • The transaction involves total cash consideration of $265.3M.
  • The acquisition, expected to close on Sep. 29, will be funded through Topaz's existing credit facility.
  • It is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
  • The company also announced a 7% increase in quarterly dividend from Q4 in light of the acquisition, to $0.30 from $0.28.
