Enbridge rises in premarket after Raymond James upgrade to Outperform

Enbridge head office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Enbridge Energy’s (ENB) stock in the U.S. rose 0.9% in premarket trading after Raymond James raised its recommendation on the pipeline operator to Outperform from Market Perform. The investment bank also raised its price target to C$60 from C$57.

“Enbridge's near- and medium-term growth outlook has improved while also maintaining a balanced capital allocation strategy,” Michael Shaw, analyst at Raymond James, said in a research note. “We recommend investors add to positions in Enbridge.”

Seeking Alpha contributor High Yield Investor has a Buy rating on Enbridge (ENB) because of its dividend yield. Contributor Trapping Value rates Enbridge (ENB) as a Hold on its valuation.

