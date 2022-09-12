Western Union to enter Latin American digital banking by acquiring Brazil-based Te Enviei
Sep. 12, 2022 11:34 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) is set to launch in Latin America with the acquisition of Brazil-based digital wallet Te Enviei.
- The company plans to enable its Brazilian customers to store funds, send money overseas and domestically and pay their bills.
- "Brazil is a strategically important market where we already hold a banking license, and it is a highly digitized banking market," Ricardo Amaral, president of Western Union Brazil said.
- Shares were trading +1.21% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
(Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the Te Enviei acquisition represents WU's entrance into Latin American digital banking rather than into Latin America in general.)
