Western Union to enter Latin American digital banking by acquiring Brazil-based Te Enviei

Sep. 13, 2022 7:10 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Western Union (NYSE:WU) is set to launch in Latin America with the acquisition of Brazil-based digital wallet Te Enviei.
  • The company plans to enable its Brazilian customers to store funds, send money overseas and domestically and pay their bills.
  • "Brazil is a strategically important market where we already hold a banking license, and it is a highly digitized banking market," Ricardo Amaral, president of Western Union Brazil said.
  • Shares were trading +1.21% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

(Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the Te Enviei acquisition represents WU's entrance into Latin American digital banking rather than into Latin America in general.)

