Adaptive Biotechnologies announces $250M non-dilutive royalty financing

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) on Monday announced a non-dilutive royalty financing deal with OrbiMed for up to $250M.
  • ADPT will receive an initial tranche of $125M, with the option to receive additional $75M, both for general corporate purposes.
  • ADPT can also access a third $50M tranche for potential M&A.
  • OrbiMed will be entitled to receive 5% of ADPT's GAAP revenues. If the second and third tranches are drawn, OrbiMed will be entitled to receive 8% and 10%, respectively.
  • Proceeds will strengthen ADPT's balance sheet, which stood at over $450M in cash and marketable securities at the end of Q2.
  • "The agreement will extend our cash runway while providing flexibility to invest in growth initiatives in both MRD and immune medicine business areas," said ADPT CEO Chad Robins.

