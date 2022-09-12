Adaptive Biotechnologies announces $250M non-dilutive royalty financing
Sep. 12, 2022 8:40 AM ETAdaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) on Monday announced a non-dilutive royalty financing deal with OrbiMed for up to $250M.
- ADPT will receive an initial tranche of $125M, with the option to receive additional $75M, both for general corporate purposes.
- ADPT can also access a third $50M tranche for potential M&A.
- OrbiMed will be entitled to receive 5% of ADPT's GAAP revenues. If the second and third tranches are drawn, OrbiMed will be entitled to receive 8% and 10%, respectively.
- Proceeds will strengthen ADPT's balance sheet, which stood at over $450M in cash and marketable securities at the end of Q2.
- "The agreement will extend our cash runway while providing flexibility to invest in growth initiatives in both MRD and immune medicine business areas," said ADPT CEO Chad Robins.
