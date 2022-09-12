ASTS, ONTX and BITF among pre market gainers
- Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) +57%.
- Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) +38% announces positive topline safety and pharmacokinetic data from the phase 1 single-ascending dose clinical trial of RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease .
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) +18% on FDA nod for Rolvedon injection.
- Quhuo Limited (QH) +15% files to withdraw $200M mixed shelf offering.
- Clovis Oncology (CLVS) +15% as Rubraca shows survival benefit as maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer in trial.
- Aterian (ATER) +10%.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) +11% as activist battle heats up.
- Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) +9% on Q4 results.
- Galapagos NV (GLPG) +9%.
- Vinco Ventures (BBIG) +10%.
- Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) +9% on data for lead asset in KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer.
- PaxMedica (PXMD) +9%.
- Carvana (CVNA) +9% upgraded as Piper Sandler says stock is ‘grossly undervalued’.
- WeTrade Group (WETG) +8%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) +7% on FDA approval of psoriasis therapy Sotyktu; presents long-term efficacy data.
- AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) +7%.
- SharpLink Gaming (SBET) +6%.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) +7% announces $6M private placement.
- Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) +6% announces updated data from investigator-sponsored phase 1/2a trial evaluating rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in Advanced KRAS-mutated non-small cell lung cancer at the ESMO Congress 2022.
- Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) +6%.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) +6%.
- Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) +6% allocates up to $1 Million for the launch of its brands in Sweden and Belgium.
- Core Scientific (CORZ) +5%.
