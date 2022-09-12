Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has reached an exclusive, multiyear agreement to sell FAO Schwarz toys, per a company announcement on Monday.

The new agreement will take effect in October, making more than 120 toys available at both Target’s (TGT) physical stores and its online marketplace. Additionally, showcases of the new toys are set to take place throughout the holiday season as the retailer gears up for peak purchasing times.

"One of the reasons families love shopping at Target is because of our incredible assortment of toys, and that selection is only getting better with our new exclusive agreement with the beloved FAO Schwarz brand," Target’s Chief Merchandising Officer Jill Sando said in a statement. "From hot new items to time-tested favorites, we've curated our annual list of Bullseye's Top Toys to create an easy, fun and affordable way for guests to find just the right gift for every toy lover on their list."

Products are slated to range in price from $9.99-$149.99, with significant attention to affordable toys below $20 and “several nostalgic FAO toys” for under $25. Mattel’s (MAT) Hot Wheels and UNO collector sets, Hasbro’s (HAS) Play-Doh Kitchen Creations, as well as Funko Toy Soldier (FNKO) pops were cited as specific examples of “top toys” for the holiday season ahead.

Read more on Target (TGT) CEO Brian Cornell’s commitment to remain as CEO of the retailer.