Telos attracts bullish rating at Wedbush on fed cybersecurity momentum
Sep. 12, 2022 8:51 AM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wedbush upgraded cybersecurity stock Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Outperform from Neutral, citing the company to gain momentum on federal cybersecurity boom over the next 6-9 months.
- "To this point, we believe the bad news related to the TSA deal is largely baked in the stock at current levels and any positive news from this flagship deal in 4Q or early 2023 will serve as a positive catalyst going forward," analyst Daniel Ives told investors in a research note issued Monday.
- "...we believe more deal conversion on the core Ghost and Xacta fronts are starting to materialize and puts Telos in a strong position of growth into 2023," he added.
- A price target is raised to $15 from $9 by Wedbush. It implies about 38% upside from stock's last close.
- Telos (TLS) shares are up 6% in pre-market trading on Monday; however, the stock is down 68% from a year-ago price.
