Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) rose in premarket trading Monday after Goldman Sachs rated their stocks as a Buy in an initiation report about miners of precious metals.

Newmont gained 2.4%, Agnico climbed 2% and Wheaton rose 2.3% in trading before the start of regular trading.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Franco-Nevada (FNV) were rated as Neutral by Goldman Sachs.

"While we acknowledge that the commodity price will play a key role, we expect that in a range-bound gold price environment, capital returns, production growth and margin expansion will drive idiosyncratic outperformance," Emily Chieng, analyst at Goldman Sachs, said in the Sept. 12 report. "As such, given the recent multiple contraction seen across gold equities, we see tactical opportunities for investors to re-engage with the sector."

Goldmans Sachs - Coverage of Precious Metals & Mining (Sept. 12) Rating 12-Month Target Barrick Gold (GOLD) Neutral C$24/$18 Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Buy C$72 Franco-Nevada (FNV) Neutral C$177 Newmont (NEM) Buy $53 Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Buy C$53

Goldmans Sachs - EPS Estimates (Sept. 12) 12/21 12/22E 12/23E 12/24E Barrick Gold (GOLD) 1.16 0.86 0.85 1.26 Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 2.46 2.26 2.01 2.52 Franco-Nevada (FNV) 3.51 3.72 3.58 3.99 Newmont (NEM) 2.96 1.95 2.20 2.96 Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) 1.31 1.19 1.24 1.44

Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading has a Hold rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD) on valuation. Cavenagh Research rates Barrick Gold (GOLD) as a Hold because of the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on inflation.