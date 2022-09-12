Ayala Pharma rises on positive data from phase 2/3 trial of AL102 in desmoid tumors
Sep. 12, 2022 8:55 AM ETAyala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ayala Pharma (NASDAQ:AYLA) on Monday announced positive interim results from Part A of the ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial testing investigational drug AL102 in desmoid tumors. .
- Desmoid tumors are benign tumors that are often found in the abdomen, shoulders, upper arms, and thighs and are often very painful.
- The company said there was consistent early tumor shrinkage with measures deepening over time.
- AL102 showed an early and meaningful effect on tumors within a 16-week period and was well tolerated, which could allow for long term treatment of patients, the company said.
- AL102 was well-tolerated across all doses, it added.
- The compnay is advancing to Part B of RINGSIDE with a selected dose of 1.2mg once daily, and enrolling patients in the open label extension study
- The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
- (AYLA) is trading 5% higher premarket.
