Ayala Pharma rises on positive data from phase 2/3 trial of AL102 in desmoid tumors

Sep. 12, 2022 8:55 AM ETAyala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Ayala Pharma (NASDAQ:AYLA) on Monday announced positive interim results from Part A of the ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial testing investigational drug AL102 in desmoid tumors. .
  • Desmoid tumors are benign tumors that are often found in the abdomen, shoulders, upper arms, and thighs and are often very painful.
  • The company said there was consistent early tumor shrinkage with measures deepening over time.
  • AL102 showed an early and meaningful effect on tumors within a 16-week period and was well tolerated, which could allow for long term treatment of patients, the company said.
  • AL102 was well-tolerated across all doses, it added.
  • The compnay is advancing to Part B of RINGSIDE with a selected dose of 1.2mg once daily, and enrolling patients in the open label extension study
  • The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
  • (AYLA) is trading 5% higher premarket.

