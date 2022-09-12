Converge Technology Solutions acquires Newcomp Analytics for C$20.3M

  • Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) said Monday it acquired Canada-based Newcomp Analytics, which provides analytics solutions to companies, for C$20.3M in cash paid at closing.
  • Positive net working capital will also be paid out at closing.
  • Purchase multiple would be ~6x adj. EBITDA for the trailing 12-month period ended Jul. 31.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to CTSDF, resulting in increased revenue and adj. EBITDA.
  • Newcomp Analytics offers advisory and development services, along with managed analytics and analytic bootcamps.

