TScan Therapeutics secures $60M debt financing with K2 HealthVentures
Sep. 12, 2022 8:56 AM ETTCRXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) has entered into a debt financing facility for up to $60M with K2 HealthVentures, a healthcare-focused specialty finance company.
- Initial $30M tranche extends cash runway into Q2 2024.
- Parag Shah, Founding Managing Director and CEO of K2 HealthVentures, said, “We are pleased to partner with TScan on this financing and will work closely with them as they progress their clinical pipeline in both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. TScan’s deep understanding of tumor biology along with their proprietary technologies will enable them to advance their ImmunoBank and bring multiplexed therapies to the clinic.”
