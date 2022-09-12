KKR explores selling stake in India-based Avendus Capital - report
Sep. 12, 2022 9:03 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) was said to be in early-stage talks with advisors Monday to sell its stake in Mumbai, India-based financial services provider Avendus Capital.
- KKR (KKR) is nearing hiring two lenders to manage the process of the potential transaction, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg, adding that other investors in Avendus might join KKR's deal.
- That would take the stake for sale to almost 80%, the people said.
- In 2015, KKR (KKR) acquired a majority stake in Avendus, which offers investment banking, wealth management, alternative asset management, among other services, according to the company's website.
- KKR and Avendus did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- Shares of KKR (KKR), meanwhile, inched up 0.8% in premarket trading.
- Previously, (Aug. 29) KKR builds on investments in India infrastructure by forming highways trust.
Comments