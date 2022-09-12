Trust Stamp announces $1.5M private placement
Sep. 12, 2022 9:04 AM ETT Stamp Inc - Class A (IDAI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Trust Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) on Monday announced a securities purchase deal with a single institutional investor to sell ~$1.5M of its stock and warrants in a private placement.
- Each share is being sold along with two warrants to buy two shares at a combined purchase price of $1.55.
- IDAI will sell 975K shares and warrants to buy up to 1.95M shares.
- The warrants, which will be exercisable for five years from the date of issue, have an exercise price of $1.77/share.
- The private placement is expected to close on or about Sept. 14.
