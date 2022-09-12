Trust Stamp announces $1.5M private placement

Sep. 12, 2022 9:04 AM ETT Stamp Inc - Class A (IDAI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Trust Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) on Monday announced a securities purchase deal with a single institutional investor to sell ~$1.5M of its stock and warrants in a private placement.
  • Each share is being sold along with two warrants to buy two shares at a combined purchase price of $1.55.
  • IDAI will sell 975K shares and warrants to buy up to 1.95M shares.
  • The warrants, which will be exercisable for five years from the date of issue, have an exercise price of $1.77/share.
  • The private placement is expected to close on or about Sept. 14.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.