Hempacco begins sale of hemp smokables with partner Cheech and Chong
Sep. 12, 2022 9:09 AM ETHempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) stated Monday it has started off the sale of Cheech & Chong-branded hemp smokable products in the current quarter.
- The sales comes under the company's previously announced join venture with Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.
- "We are thrilled to begin sales under this JV with Cheech & Chong," said Sandro Piancone, Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "We are working with CCCC's CEO, Jonathan Black, to develop several unique products, including three blends in smokables and our hemp blunt wraps, and look forward to ramping sales as we leverage Cheech & Chong's well-known brand."
