Rambus announces $100M accelerated stock repurchase program

Sep. 12, 2022 9:09 AM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) said Monday it initiated an accelerated share repurchase program with Wells Fargo Bank to buy back ~$100M of its stock, with an initial delivery of ~3.1M shares.
  • RMBS will pre-pay the $100M purchase price for its stock to Wells Fargo Bank and RMBS will receive an initial delivery of ~3.1M shares from the bank within the first week of the program.
  • The program is expected to be completed in four months.
  • The accelerated share repurchase program is part of RMBS' existing broader buyback program.

