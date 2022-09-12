Rambus announces $100M accelerated stock repurchase program
Sep. 12, 2022 9:09 AM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) said Monday it initiated an accelerated share repurchase program with Wells Fargo Bank to buy back ~$100M of its stock, with an initial delivery of ~3.1M shares.
- RMBS will pre-pay the $100M purchase price for its stock to Wells Fargo Bank and RMBS will receive an initial delivery of ~3.1M shares from the bank within the first week of the program.
- The program is expected to be completed in four months.
- The accelerated share repurchase program is part of RMBS' existing broader buyback program.
