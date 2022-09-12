Redwire and Sodern enter collaboration for Eagle Eye Star Tracker
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) signed a formal teaming agreement with Sodern, a world leader in star trackers and neutron systems, to produce the Eagle Eye star tracker.
- Through this strategic partnership, Redwire will manufacture the exquisite-class Eagle Eye star tracker at its production facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and sell within the U.S. market.
- “We are extremely excited about our partnership with Sodern. Eagle Eye combines the best of both organizations to provide U.S. customers, including the national security sector, with Sodern high performance, high reliability technology manufactured in the United States at a Redwire facility. We look forward to working with Sodern to increase the performance of LEO and GEO applications for our customers.” ,” said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO.
- SA gives a warning sign on the stock as it is at a high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to other industrials stocks.
