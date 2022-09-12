Google looks to shift Pixel phones to India amid China lockdowns - report

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is looking to move a significant part of production of its Pixel smartphone to India from China, as it wrestles with pandemic effects, The Information reports.
  • That comes as China's COVID-19 lockdowns have disrupted supply and manufacturing plans even as tensions with the United States are on the rise.
  • Google has solicited bids to make some 500,000-1 million of the Pixel smartphones in India - about 10-20% of estimated annual production, according to the report.
  • That contrasts with previous generations where Google produced the entire run in China.
  • Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has issued invitations for an Oct. 6 event where it's expected to take the wraps off its Pixel 7 phone and a new Pixel watch.

