Google looks to shift Pixel phones to India amid China lockdowns - report
Sep. 12, 2022 9:14 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is looking to move a significant part of production of its Pixel smartphone to India from China, as it wrestles with pandemic effects, The Information reports.
- That comes as China's COVID-19 lockdowns have disrupted supply and manufacturing plans even as tensions with the United States are on the rise.
- Google has solicited bids to make some 500,000-1 million of the Pixel smartphones in India - about 10-20% of estimated annual production, according to the report.
- That contrasts with previous generations where Google produced the entire run in China.
- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has issued invitations for an Oct. 6 event where it's expected to take the wraps off its Pixel 7 phone and a new Pixel watch.
