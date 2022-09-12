AnaptysBio sells royalties from GSK-partnered Zejula for $45M

Sep. 12, 2022 9:16 AM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Sale Sign in Clothing Boutique

SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biotech AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) announced on Monday the sale of royalty interest on worldwide net sales of Zejula, an oral cancer therapy for which the company has partnered with GSK (GSK), for up to $45M to Canada-based DRI Healthcare Trust.
  • Per the terms, ANAB has received a $35M upfront payment related to the sale. The company is entitled to receive another $10M from DRI if the FDA approves Zejula for endometrial cancer on or before Dec. 31, 2025.
  • Zejula, approved in the U.S. as a maintenance therapy for certain adults with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, is currently undergoing a fully enrolled Phase 3 trial for endometrial cancer.
  • In 2020, ANAB amended its immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with GSK allowing the company to receive a 1% royalty from global net sales of Zejula beginning Jan. 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.