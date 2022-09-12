AnaptysBio sells royalties from GSK-partnered Zejula for $45M
Sep. 12, 2022
- Clinical-stage biotech AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) announced on Monday the sale of royalty interest on worldwide net sales of Zejula, an oral cancer therapy for which the company has partnered with GSK (GSK), for up to $45M to Canada-based DRI Healthcare Trust.
- Per the terms, ANAB has received a $35M upfront payment related to the sale. The company is entitled to receive another $10M from DRI if the FDA approves Zejula for endometrial cancer on or before Dec. 31, 2025.
- Zejula, approved in the U.S. as a maintenance therapy for certain adults with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, is currently undergoing a fully enrolled Phase 3 trial for endometrial cancer.
- In 2020, ANAB amended its immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with GSK allowing the company to receive a 1% royalty from global net sales of Zejula beginning Jan. 2021.
