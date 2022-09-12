AmerisourceBergen to expand biopharma services platform with €1.28B PharmaLex acquisition

Sep. 12, 2022 9:18 AM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

AmerisourceBergen Pharmaceutical Distribution Center. Walgreens (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/WBA' title='Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'>WBA</a>) owns a 26 percent stake in AmerisourceBergen II

jetcityimage

  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) on Monday said it would acquire PharmaLex Holding GmbH, a provider of specialized services for the life sciences industry, for €1.28B in cash.
  • PharmaLex would be acquired from funds advised by AUCTUS Capital Partners AG and the deal would be subject to certain customary adjustments, ABC said in a statement.
  • ABC expects the deal, upon closing, to be about $0.15 accretive to its adj. EPS for the last seven months of its fiscal year 2023.
  • The deal will expands ABC's global platform of biopharmaceutical services, and PharmaLex's results will be reported as a component within ABC's international healthcare solutions segment.
  • ABC stock closed -0.2% at $147.27 on Friday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.