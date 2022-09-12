AmerisourceBergen to expand biopharma services platform with €1.28B PharmaLex acquisition
Sep. 12, 2022 9:18 AM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) on Monday said it would acquire PharmaLex Holding GmbH, a provider of specialized services for the life sciences industry, for €1.28B in cash.
- PharmaLex would be acquired from funds advised by AUCTUS Capital Partners AG and the deal would be subject to certain customary adjustments, ABC said in a statement.
- ABC expects the deal, upon closing, to be about $0.15 accretive to its adj. EPS for the last seven months of its fiscal year 2023.
- The deal will expands ABC's global platform of biopharmaceutical services, and PharmaLex's results will be reported as a component within ABC's international healthcare solutions segment.
- ABC stock closed -0.2% at $147.27 on Friday.
