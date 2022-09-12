SAP rises as software company will raise prices due to rising inflation: report

Sep. 12, 2022 9:19 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • SAP (NYSE:SAP) shares rose on Monday as the Greman software company told customers that it would raise prices due to an increase in inflation, Reuters reported.
  • The news outlet, citing a report from the Handelsblatt business daily, noted that SAP (SAP) told customers in a letter that it would raise prices up to 3.3% more for software installation maintenance.
  • It is not yet known when the price increases would go into effect.
  • SAP (SAP) shares rose almost 2% to $88.65 in premarket trading.
  • Last month, SAP (SAP) appointed Dominik Asam as its new Chief Financial Officer and member of its executive board.

