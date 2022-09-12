SAP rises as software company will raise prices due to rising inflation: report
Sep. 12, 2022 9:19 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- SAP (NYSE:SAP) shares rose on Monday as the Greman software company told customers that it would raise prices due to an increase in inflation, Reuters reported.
- The news outlet, citing a report from the Handelsblatt business daily, noted that SAP (SAP) told customers in a letter that it would raise prices up to 3.3% more for software installation maintenance.
- It is not yet known when the price increases would go into effect.
- SAP (SAP) shares rose almost 2% to $88.65 in premarket trading.
- Last month, SAP (SAP) appointed Dominik Asam as its new Chief Financial Officer and member of its executive board.
