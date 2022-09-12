CME Group launches ethereum options ahead of this week's blockchain Merge
Sep. 12, 2022 9:20 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) has launched options on ethereum (ETH-USD) futures Monday as interest in ETH derivatives soars ahead of the blockchain's long-awaited Merge to Proof-of-Stake from Proof-of-Work this week.
- "Our new options contracts will also complement CME Group's Ether futures which have seen a 43% increase in average daily volume year over year," said Tim McCourt, the company's global head of Equity and FX Products.
- The new contracts deliver one Ether (ETH-USD) futures, sized at 50 ETH per contract, and based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-per-day benchmark rate of the ETH price in dollar terms.
- The move came after the derivatives exchange launched bitcoin euro and ether euro futures towards the end of August.
- Previously, (Dec. 6, 2021) CME launched Micro Ether futures to meet digital asset demand.
