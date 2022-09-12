CME Group launches ethereum options ahead of this week's blockchain Merge

Sep. 12, 2022 9:20 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

CME Group logo sign on the building in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) has launched options on ethereum (ETH-USD) futures Monday as interest in ETH derivatives soars ahead of the blockchain's long-awaited Merge to Proof-of-Stake from Proof-of-Work this week.
  • "Our new options contracts will also complement CME Group's Ether futures which have seen a 43% increase in average daily volume year over year," said Tim McCourt, the company's global head of Equity and FX Products.
  • The new contracts deliver one Ether (ETH-USD) futures, sized at 50 ETH per contract, and based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-per-day benchmark rate of the ETH price in dollar terms.
  • The move came after the derivatives exchange launched bitcoin euro and ether euro futures towards the end of August.
  • Previously, (Dec. 6, 2021) CME launched Micro Ether futures to meet digital asset demand.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.