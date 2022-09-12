Bank of America turned positive on the rails sector with upgrades on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), Canadian Pacific (CP), and Union Pacific (UNP) to Buy ratings from Neutral ratings.

Analyst Ken Hoexter and team pointed out that rail service has begun to improve as hiring rebounds and volumes have inflected positive for 10 consecutive weeks after falling in 37 of the prior 43 weeks.

"We recognize we are raising ratings days before Friday’s deadline for the rails to agree with the remaining 4 of 12 unions post the Presidential Emergency Board decision. We would view any stoppage as a buying opportunity, as we would expect Congress to mandate back to work terms."

The firm assigned a price objective on CP of $87 on 24.5X the 2023 EPS estimate. UNP was given a new price objective of $260 vs. $227 prior on 20.5X the 2023 estimate. CNI landed a price objective of $135 vs. $128 prior to mark a 20X multiple from the 2023 EPS estimate.

All three rails stocks moved more than 2% higher in premarket action on Monday.

Sector watch: The next inflation threat could be a U.S. rail strike