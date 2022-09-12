Alto Ingredients gains on announcing $50M share repurchase program
Sep. 12, 2022 9:24 AM ETAlto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) climbs on 4.76% premarket on authorizing share repurchase program for up to $ 50M of its common stock with an initial purchase authorization of $10M.
“Given our positive long-term outlook, we believe our shares are currently undervalued. Based on the strength of our balance sheet, an opportunity exists to create value for our stockholders by repurchasing stock while we continue to upgrade our equipment and operating systems to increase efficiency and plant reliability, expand our corn storage capacity, enhance our specialty alcohol production, broaden our distribution, and reinvest in essential ingredients capabilities,” said Michael Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients.
