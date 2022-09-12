Alto Ingredients gains on announcing $50M share repurchase program

Sep. 12, 2022 9:24 AM ETAlto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) climbs on 4.76% premarket on authorizing share repurchase program for up to $ 50M of its common stock with an initial purchase authorization of $10M.

  • “Given our positive long-term outlook, we believe our shares are currently undervalued. Based on the strength of our balance sheet, an opportunity exists to create value for our stockholders by repurchasing stock while we continue to upgrade our equipment and operating systems to increase efficiency and plant reliability, expand our corn storage capacity, enhance our specialty alcohol production, broaden our distribution, and reinvest in essential ingredients capabilities,” said Michael Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.