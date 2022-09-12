Capstone Green Energy to supply five microturbines for Colorado site
Sep. 12, 2022 9:24 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Capstone Green Energy's (NASDAQ:CGRN) distributor has secured an order for five of its C65 microturbines for a remote natural gas wellsite in northwestern Colorado.
- The undisclosed customer is a natural gas producer with a presence in one of the largest natural gas basins in the US. The Capstone C65 microturbines will be commissioned and enter operations in late 2022. They will be powered by high-pressure natural gas produced on-site.
- The microturbines will be used to run a saltwater disposal (SWD) facility at the wellsite, switching from continuous power to standby as needed.
