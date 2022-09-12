Goosehead Insurance names Mark Jones as new CFO
Sep. 12, 2022 9:27 AM ETGoosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) announced Monday the appointment of its vice president, finance Mark Jones as the company's new chief financial officer.
- Jones will be succeeding former CFO Mark Colby, will be transitioning out of Goosehead to pursue other opportunities.
- Jones joined Goosehead in 2016 as its Controller and was promoted to Vice President of Finance in 2020, reporting directly to the CFO. He is accredited for being instrumental to Goosehead’s IPO in 2018. Earlier, Jones worked in Ernst & Young’s Audit practice.
- Earlier: Latin American banks dominate the week's financial gainers
Comments