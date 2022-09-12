U.S. FDA awards $2.6M grant for expanded study of Soligenix's HyBryte for skin cancer
Sep. 12, 2022 9:28 AM ETSoligenix, Inc. (SNGX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) is trading 3.2% higher after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded a $2.6M grant to support a study of expanded HyBryte treatment to treat T-cell lymphoma, including at-home usage.
- HyBryte is a skin directed photodynamic therapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare skin disease and cancer.
- The Orphan Products Development grant, totaling $2.6M over four years, was awarded to an academic institution that was a leading enroller in Soligenix's successful Phase 3 study in the treatment of early stage CTCL.
- The treatment is expected to launch in Q4.
